Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop Invites the Community to Their 2nd Year Anniversary Celebration

Barbara and Chip Whipkey, owners of Wild Birds Unlimited of St. Mary’s County opened their Wild Birds Unlimited store in August of 2015. Since that time, they have been actively sharing the joy of backyard birdfeeding with the community and have received a lot of support from the community in this endeavor.

The Whipkey’s would like to thank the community for their patronage during these first two years. To show their appreciation, they have several special events to celebrate, including door prize drawings and give-aways. On Saturday, September 9th from 10 AM – 2 PM, they have invited Raptor’s Eye to the store. Raptor’s Eye will be bringing their birds, which have been rehabilitated, but are not able to be released into the wild. They will have owls, hawks and falcons in attendance.

Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Lexington Park, Maryland is a backyard bird feeding and nature specialty store specializing in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events such as this. Visit our Web site, and shop online at www.wbu.com/stmaryscounty .