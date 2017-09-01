Waldorf Man Charged with Armed Robbery

On Friday, August 18, 2017, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Deputy Squriewell of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Underwood Court, in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery of a citizen.

Police made contact with the male victim who told them he was standing in front of a residence on Underwood Court with his father, when he was approached by an acquaintance he identified as Javon Jackson, 31, of Waldorf.

The victim said when Jackson approached him, he pulled out a large silver and black handgun and pointed it at his face. Jackson then demanded all of the victim’s items that he had on him. The victim only had a cell phone on him at the time, so he gave it to Jackson before he walked away towards his mother’s house. The victim said he knew Jackson for a very long time and he knows that his mind “is not right”.

The victim attempted to contact Jackson at his residence to talk him into getting his property back. The victim said when Jackson came to the door, he began to chase after him. After the victim was able to get away from Jackson, he called for police assistance.

The victim described his cell phone to police. At approximately 2:40 a.m., Jackson was located in the area of his residence and was immediately detained due to the allegations of an armed robbery. As police conducted a search of Jackson, they did not recover any firearm. However, they recovered the victim’s cell phone in Jackson’s left front pocket.

The defendant, Javon Jackson, was identified by identified aby two witnesses.

Jackson was placed under arrest, and transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $75,000 bond.

