Lexington Park Man Charged With Vehicle Arson

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged Phillip Jonathan Fenwick, 58, of Lexington Park, after determining he was responsible for setting his 2011 Ford Fusion on fire after he reported it stolen the day prior.

On June 29, 2017 just before 7:00 p.m., the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a vehicle fire at 40452 Medley’s Lane in Mechanicsville.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to conduct an origin and cause investigation and determined the interior of the vehicle had been intentionally set on fire.

Fenwick turned himself in on September 1, 2017, to investigators at the Maryland State Police – Leonardtown Barrack.

Fenwick was charged with Arson 2nd Degree, Malicious Burning 1st Degree and False Claim of Motor Vehicle Theft Over $300.

Fenwick is currently being held at St. Mary’s County Detention Center on $7,000.00 bond.

