Lusby Man Arrested for Shoplifting from Dunkirk Walmart

On August 27, 2017 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Deputy Williamson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a theft in progress at the Walmart in Dunkirk.

A Walmart employee advised he witnessed a white male put items in his pants and walk towards the exit. The employee confronted the suspect, later identified as Tyler Michael Maihos-Wack Goins, 25, of Lusby, and the suspect fled on foot and dropped several items of clothing in the parking lot.

The suspect then got into a car and the car drove off. An off duty deputy observed the confrontation, and followed the vehicle north on Route 4. The deputy observed numerous traffic violations. The vehicle continued north on Route 4 through Anne Arundel County and into Prince George’s County. The vehicle stopped at the intersection of Old Marlboro Pike and Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro. After stopping Goins refused to comply with verbal commands to put his hands up and exit the vehicle. An officer approached the open driver’s door and grabbed his left arm and placed Goins in handcuffs.

Goins admitted to stealing a pair of shorts from Walmart and then stated when he was confronted he dropped the shorts and left in his car. Police responded to the Walmart in Dunkirk, and were provided with a receipt for the stolen property, surveillance video and a written statement. Goins attempted to steal a pair of shorts ($3.00), a pair of leggings ($5.88) and another pair of shorts ($3.00). The total amount of stolen property was $11.88.

Goins was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Goins was charged with theft less than $100, aggressive driving, reckless driving, negligent driving, speeding 100 in 55 MPH zone, driving in excess of reasonable and prudent speed, fail to obey traffic control device, unsafe lane change, fail to drive on right half of roadway, driving off roadway while passing and following to close.

