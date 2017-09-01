Suspects in ATM Theft Apprehended / Cash Reward Offered for Additional Arrests

On August 8, 2017, at approximately 11:25 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an intrusion alarm at the CVS located at 4200 Altamont Place in White Plains.

As officers responded, a citizen advised of seeing a large pick-up truck back into the front of the building. Three suspects got out and pulled the ATM into the bed of the truck. Officers arrived, but the suspects had already fled. Officers quickly located the truck on Hedgemeade Court and apprehended one suspect.

The ATM was located in the back of the truck. Officers canvassed the area and determined another truck had been involved. They located that truck nearby and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. The driver stopped in the 10000 block of Billingsley Road where two males jumped out and ran, but one suspect was apprehended.

Kevontae Deangelo Stewart, 19, and Everett Brown, 33, both of Washington D.C. were charged with theft, destruction of property, and burglary.

Detectives H. Burgess and C. Gilroy are continuing the investigation to identify the third suspect.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity of the other person involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.

