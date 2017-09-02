Waldorf Man Arrested After Shooting Up Home While Drunk

On August 28, 2017, at approximately 3:45 a.m., Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Brookside Place in Waldorf, for the report of shots fired, after a witness reported hearing 4 shots.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male, with a revolver in his right-hand banging on the front door of a residence. Police gave numerous loud verbal commands for the man to drop the gun with no compliance, after several minutes, the man dropped the revolver in the door between the storm door and the main door. At that time, Armando Felipe Renteria, 25, of Waldorf, was identified and taken into custody, and a loaded gun was recovered.

Renteria had a very strong odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath and had slurred speech, he was very unsteady on his feet and displayed heavy alcohol impairment. Police found a cold unopened beer can in his right front pocket.

Further investigation revealed several bullet holes through walls, inside the residence. A relative and her three children were inside but uninjured when Renteria was firing the gun.

Renteria does not possess a permit to carry a handgun in the state of Maryland.

Renteria, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of reckless endangerment and firearms charges.

Renteria was released after posting the $5,000 bond pending further action by judicial authorities.

