Vendor Opportunities Available at Sixth Annual Celebrate Charles FallFest

Local artisans and crafters are invited to showcase their goods and talents in the sixth annual Celebrate Charles: FallFest on Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at Capital Clubhouse (3033 Waldorf Marketplace, Waldorf).

Register today to secure a spot at this exciting family-friendly event.

The registration fee is $25. Each vendor will receive one 10- by-10 space with one 8-foot table and two folding chairs. Vendors may opt to participate in the Trick-or-Treat Trail, but are required to provide their own candy or giveaway if doing so. Home party sales vendors are not accepted at this time.

For more information and to register, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/CelebrateCharles, or call 1-800-766-3386. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.