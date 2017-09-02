Tri-County Animal Shelter Provides Safe Place for Dogs Following Hurricane Harvey

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is rescuing and transporting 12 dogs from the shelters affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Tri-County Animal Shelter is a Humane Society of the United States placement partner and will be working with the Humane Society of Charles County, Round Table Haven, and Pets in Need in Southern Maryland to house these dogs.

The dogs are Labrador mixes, Hound mixes, Retriever mixes, Pit Bull mixes, Terrier mixes and Chihuahua mixes. They range in age from 5 months to 5 years. The dogs are scheduled to arrive Saturday, Sept. 2. They will be evaluated, photographed, and placed for adoption. Follow www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD for pictures, videos and updates on these dogs.

Chief of Animal Control Edward Tucker said, “It is heartwarming to see shelter’s from across the nation come together to help the community. I am pleased we can be one of them.”

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/es/animals, shelter/tri-county-animal-shelter, www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html or www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD,to find your “purrfect” pet.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

