Cheryl Ann Herbert, 57 of Leonardtown, MD, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 31, 2017. Family and friends will unite on Friday, September 8, 2017 for visitation at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Rd, Morganza, MD. Interment to follow at St. George’s Church Cemetery, St. George’s Church Rd, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

