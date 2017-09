Suddenly on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 Roosevelt Lee, Jr. departed this earthly life in Fort Washington, MD. Family and friends will unite on Monday, September 11, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon at Forest Heights Baptist Church, 6371 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Interment private.

