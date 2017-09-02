Grace Darling Hoyle, 83, formerly of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on August 27, 2017 at Manor Care in Largo, MD.

Born on August 17, 1934 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Grace Olive Bennett Bowling and Augustus Washington Bowling. Mrs. Hoyle graduated from Nursing School in Washington, DC and later worked for the telephone company with over 30 years of service as a business representative. After her retirement with the phone company, she sold real estate with Weichert Realtors.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hoyle was preceded in death by her son, Charles William “Chuck” Hoyle Jr. and her brother Harry Bowling.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles “C.W.” Hoyle Sr.; daughter-in-law Dawn M. Hoyle; grandchildren Matthew L. Hoyle and Casey L. Hoyle; great granddaughter Lillian Elizabeth Grace Hoyle; siblings Jean Gardiner, Gus and Tim Bowling.

Visitation on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 9 AM to 10 AM with Funeral Services beginning at 10 AM at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 with the Reverend Dr. Steve Humphrey officiating.

Interment will take place at Trinity Memorial Gardens.