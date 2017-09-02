Janice G. Gagnon, 72, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 30, 2017 at Hospice of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD. Janice was born on December 18, 1944 to the late Edmond and Rita Bellefeuille in Fall River, MA. Janice worked as a registered nurse at La Plata Hospital, Civista, So. MD Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital prior to her retirement. She enjoyed painting, bird watching, crocheting, and spoiling her dog, Maggie.

In addition to her parents, Janice was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Gagnon, mother Rita Bellefeuille & father Edmond Bellefeuille. Janice is survived by her sons, Craig Gagnon w/ Emma Woodworth & Brian Gagnon w/ Kristen Hook; brother, Mark Bellefeuille w/ wife Arlene Bellefeuille; grandchildren, Brian, Gabe, Molly and Kevin.

Family will receive friends for Janice’s Life Celebration Gathering on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm with a Memorial Service at 7pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch, Charlotte Hall, MD.