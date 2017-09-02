Deborah Anne “Debbie” O’Dell, 54, of Chesapeake Beach passed away August 31, 2017. She was born April 5, 1963 in Cheverly to Mansfield Edward Sr. and Lucia Anne (Leone) Gott. Debbie was raised in Chesapeake Beach and attended Northern High School. She was employed as a bartender at Rod N’ Reel Restaurant and Smokey Joe’s Grill. Debbie was a member of the Chicago Knockers mud wrestling team for several years and traveled all over the United States participating in events. Debbie was an avid Washington Redskins fan and also enjoyed the beach, going to Ocean City, family gatherings and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed taking judo lessons as a child.

Debbie is survived by her children George and Michael O’Dell of Chesapeake Beach, granddaughter Cali O’Dell, mother Lucia A. Gott of Chesapeake Beach, father Mansfield E. Gott, Sr. and wife Beth of Cocoa Beach, FL, brother James A. Gott and wife Melissa of Beltsville and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Mansfield E. “Luke” Gott, Jr. and Thomas A. Gott.