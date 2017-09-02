Linda Kathleen Anne Ruffolo, 66

Linda Kathleen Anne Ruffolo, age 66, of Waldorf, MD, formerly of England.

Linda was a Claims Processor for Progressive Insurance in White Plains, MD for 29 years. She was an animal lover, who also loved being with friends, traveling, and laughing. She also had an interest in history, art, and reading a good book.

Linda was the daughter of the late Victor Warren and the late Kathleen Cox.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Joseph Russell Ruffolo, Jr.; one daughter, Rachel L. Garay and her husband Edgar; and two sisters, Gwen Ayre and Jean Small and her husband David. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Abigal and Noah.

Funeral Services are pending at this time, awaiting the arrival of family from England.