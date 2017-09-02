James N. Faucette , 78, of Waldorf, MD went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2017. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the comfort of his own home with his son Donald by his side.

James starting working for the A&P Tea Company at the age of 18 as a meat cutter and retired after 30 years . He thought he was going to enjoy being retired but after a few short weeks he decided it wasn’t for him and starting working again as a meat cutter at Nicks of Clinton in Waldorf, MD, where he worked for another 20 plus years.

James loved sitting at his kitchen table looking out the window at all the sites while doing his cross word puzzles, playing his poker video game and watching his Courts (Judge Judy) and yes Jerry Springer.

James was preceded in death by his parents William Ashton Faucette and Ella Cecile Howard, his wife Henrietta L. Faucette. He is survived by his son James, daughter Deborah, son Donald, daughter Donna (Gordon) and son Russell (Barbara) 14 gran children, 16 great gran children and many nieces and nephews.

James was also known as Jim, Honey, Dad, Gran Gran, Pop Pop Uncle Jimmy and Abe. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend.

A funeral service for James will be held on Tuesday September 5, 2017 at 11 AM in the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD with interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.