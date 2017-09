Earl L. Nunley of Waldorf, MD. On Saturday, August 26, 2017 of Waldorf, MD. Son of the late Randolph and Ruby Nunley and brother of the late Douglas Nunley. Survived by sisters Elizabeth and Brenda. Uncle of Billy, Christine, Lisa, and Stacie. Great Uncle of Brendan and Ruby. Also survived by many other relatives and friends

