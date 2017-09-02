Joseph McClain Rice, 24

Joseph McClain Rice of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at the age of 24.

He was born on January 4, 1993, in Prince Frederick, MD, to Michelle (McClain) and David Rice, 2nd.

Joseph worked as a lineman through Local #70, Washington, D.C. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, fantasy football, crabbing and working. But his most enjoyable times were spent with his daughter, Layla. Those times were very special to Joseph.

Along with his parents and daughter, he is survived by sisters – Candice Powell (Shawn), Teresa Reddy (Matthew) and Jamie Rice (Joshua) and brother – David Rice, 3rd. He was the step-brother of L. J. Ritter and Bentley Rice and step-son of Sarah Rice. He was the grandson of Hilma McClain, David and Jean Rice and Judith Randall-Brackett. Joseph was the loving uncle of two nieces and four nephews.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Tuesday, September 5th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be at Chesapeake Church, 6201 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639, on Wednesday, September 6th at 11 am. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens.