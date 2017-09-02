Sex Offender from Wisconsin Arrested in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, received information about a registered sexual offender that was possibly residing in Lexington Park, Maryland without the knowledge of law enforcement officers. The investigation revealed Brandon Matthew Weare, 28, was a registered sexual offender stemming from a conviction in 2011 from the state of Wisconsin.

Weare was found guilty of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of Child.

On August 29, 2017, Detective Melissa Hulse responded to the residence in Lexington Park, and contact was made with Weare who confirmed he had been residing at the given address for an extended period of time. Weare was also unable to provide Detective Hulse with a valid reason as to why he had not reported his address to the sheriff’s office as required by law.

Subsequently, he was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with the following criminal violation:

Sex Offender Reg-Fail to Notify/Include

Anyone with questions or concerns pertaining to the sex offender registry in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact Detective Hulse at 301-475-4200, extension *1996 or at melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.

