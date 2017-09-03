Lexington Park Man Arrested Again and Again for Burglary and Violating Protective Order

On Monday, August 14, 2017, a Deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Three Notch Road in Dameron, for the report of a disturbance.

A man called 911 to and said his younger brother was trying to break into the house, he identified him as Jonathan Stephen Hoyer, 24, of Lexington Park. Hoyer has an active protective order and was not allowed on the property.

As police were walking up to the front door of the residence they observed a male subject later identified as Jonathan Stephen Hoyer, walking from the back yard, he advised he was leaving, and at the point was detained. Police then made contact with the witness. who advised he is currently working nights and was woken by loud banging at the back door, he observed Jonathan Hoyer waking away from the door holding a shovel. He immediately called police. He told police they have been contacted four times in the last several weeks due to the Jonathan Hoyer being at the residence. He said each time he is charged, he immediately returns to the residence upon his release.

Numerous scratches and chips to a window pane on the back where Hoyer was attempting to enter. Police confirmed Hoyer had an active final protective order, and the victim, was the petitioner in the protective order.

Jonathan Hoyer has three active cases for burglary and protective order violations at the same residence, and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with violating a protective order, two counts of burglary and destruction of property.