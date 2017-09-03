Great Mills Woman Arrested for Handgun Possession After Traffic Stop

On Sunday, August 27, 2017, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Trooper B. Ditoto, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for a vehicle traveling 54 in a 40 MPH zone.

Trooper Ditoto made contact with the female operator of a tan Buick passenger vehicle, later identified as Damisha Inez Corbin, 25, of Great Mills.

Trooper Ditoto detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, and Corbin, the sole occupant of the vehicle did not possess a Maryland driver’s license, only a learner’s permit.

During the stop, police observed a large amount of cash on the front passenger seat, and four empty plastic bags. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm handgun, a box of fifty 9mm bullets and a grinder containing suspected marijuana.

During the traffic stop police learned, Corbin was prohibited from owning a firearm in Maryland due to a previous arrest and conviction in St. Mary’s County.

Corbin was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where a strip search located a small scale located in her underwear.

Corbin was charged with possession of an illegal firearm, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a previous crime.

