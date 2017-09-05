UPDATE: Indian Head Man Charged with Murder

UPDATE: On Monday, September 4, 2017, at approximately 1:55 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Port Tobacco Road in Indian Head for the report of a shooting in which two males had been shot.

Prior to arrival, officers learned the victims fled on foot. Officers and paramedics located the victims about 500 yards away from where the shooting occurred and administered first aid; however, one of the victims, Robert Tywaughn Branson, 39, of Indian Head, died at the scene. The other victim, 42, of Indian Head, was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The initial investigation revealed the homeowner, Brian Douglas Pierce, 35, of Indian Head, shot the victims, both of whom he knew, outside his house. After the shooting, Pierce fled in his car, which was found abandoned on Friendship Landing Road in Nanjemoy by a K9 officer canvassing the area. With the assistance of officers and support teams from the Maryland State Police, MSP Trooper 2, Virginia State Police, Department of Natural Resources Police, and the Prince George’s County Police Department, a perimeter was established and officers conducted a search, but Pierce was not located.

Pierce turned himself in on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at 7:30 a.m. at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office’ La Plata District Station.

Pierce will be charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other related charges.

A motive is not immediately clear.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. J. Elliott at (301) 609-6515. The investigation is ongoing.

Brian Douglas Pierce, 35, is the suspect wanted in today’s shooting, he is described as 6’0″, 200 lbs. , and was last seen wearing a black and gray T-shirt, blue jean shorts, shoes. His car, a silver Honda, was found abandoned at the end of Friendship Landing Road in Namjemoy.

Officers are searching by foot, car, boat. K9 assisting as well.

Pierce may be on foot, in a different car, or on a boat, and may be armed.

If seen, call 911. Crime Solvers offering cash reward leading to his arrest.

