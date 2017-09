A sexual assault was reported to a St. Mary’s College of Maryland staff member on September 3, 2017.

The sexual assault was reported to have occurred in a campus residence on September 3, 2017.

It is believed that the offender and the victim DO NOT KNOW each other.

The suspect is described as a white male, tall, skinny with short dark wavy brown hair.

The assault WAS NOT reported to the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office and therefore IS NOT under police investigation at this time.