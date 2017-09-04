Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward for Information on Robbery

On August 26 at 8:33 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf for the report of a citizen robbery.

Investigation showed the victim was walking home from a store when two suspects walked up behind him and said, “Give me everything!” The victim fled but the suspects were able to push him down and assault him. The victim was able to get away and call police. Officers canvassed the area but the suspects were already gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pfc. M. O’Shields at (301) 932-2222.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest.