September is National and Maryland Preparedness Month

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are reminding Marylanders that September is both National and Maryland Preparedness Month. Throughout the month, state officials are urging all residents to review preparedness information for severe weather and other emergencies. In an effort to promote preparedness, Maryland’s government agencies, businesses, community groups, schools, and families will participate in events around the state.

“Preparing for an emergency before it happens can make a huge difference both in our homes and our communities,” said Governor Hogan. “This month is a reminder that the time to prepare is now and that all Marylanders must work together and help each other during weather-related emergencies and other hazardous situations.”

Common hazards in Maryland include flooding, high wind, severe thunderstorms, and winter storms. Several online sources provide good emergency preparedness information for these and additional threats including:

During Preparedness Month, MEMA will be announcing events and information throughout September on our Twitter feed @MDMEMA, Facebook page and Instagram.

“The devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey should remind us that we all need to be prepared for emergencies,” said Russ Strickland, Executive Director of MEMA. “Right now we are in the height of the hurricane season in the mid-Atlantic, but we also need to be ready for a variety of other threats. Now is the time to make sure you are prepared.”