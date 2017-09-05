Mary Lou Zaborsky, 66, passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 at her home in Temple Hills, MD. Mary was born on August 9, 1951 to the late Joseph and Florence P. (Peel) Zaborsky in Mahanoy City, PA. She received her education in Mahanoy City, PA school system, attending grade school at St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduating in 1970 from Mahanoy City Area High School. Mary was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Washington, DC.

Mary was employed for ten years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington, DC and later became manager at the Marlow Heights Book Store, Marlow Heights, MD, where she was employed for over twenty years.

Mary is survived by her three sisters, Annette (Jake) of Pottsville, PA, Kathleen (Richard) of Las Vegas, NV and Donna Maria (John Barto) of Quakake, PA; two brothers, Joseph (Venetta) of Aurora, CO, and David (Annette) of Kutztown, PA; her friend, James Godbee of Temple Hills, MD, one niece, six nephews and her dog, Vanessa.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:00 am in Mahanoy City, PA. Contact David Truskowsky Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, PA for more details at 570-773-2080.