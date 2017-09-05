John “Johnny” Franklin Mayor, 58, of Hollywood, MD suddenly passed away on September 1, 2017.

He was born on December 29, 1958 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Shirley Christine Mayor Dickey and the late James Aubrey Mayor, Sr.

Johnny was a very likeable person who always had a smile and was ready and eager to help others. After graduating from Chopticon High School, he was employed by the Raymond Woodburn Contracting Company for many years as a heavy equipment operator until the company closed. It was known by many that John was very conscience in this quality of work and habits. Johnny continued his work in excavation and building for several companies and private parties in the Hollywood area.

Johnny liked to fish, go boating, camping, shooting pool, and having a good time with friends. He loved being with his family, particularly his relatives, nieces and nephews, as he became a god father to one.

He is survived by his loving family: His stepfather; Daniel Terraillon Dickey of Hollywood, MD. And his siblings; James Aubrey Mayor, Jr. (Theresa) of Hollywood, MD, Brian Elmer Mayor of Hollywood, MD, Anne Knott of Shady Side, MD, and Daniel Terraillon Dickey, III. (Angela).

Johnny is also survived by numerous relatives, nieces, nephews and close friends that loved him dearly.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Face Catholic Cemetery Great Mills, MD. Pallbearers will be; Ben Clarke, Billy Stone, Dale Goldsbough, Eddie Alvey, Otis Wood, and Frank Norris. Honorary Pallbearer will be Mike Simmons.