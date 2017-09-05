Leah Kathleen Russell, newborn, of Clements, MD, passed away September 2, 2017 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. She was born September 2, 2017 at 8:55 p.m. and was the daughter of Nancy Marie and Andrew Thomas Russell, Sr..

Leah is survived by siblings Maggie, Andrew, Jr. and Madelyn. Her grandparents are Liz Nelson of Clements and Ada Russell of Morganza. Leah was preceded in death by her brothers, Dylan, Austin and Aiden and Grandfathers Walter Fidelis Russell, Sr. and Michael S. Nelson, Sr.

Leah was born silent, perfect and beautiful. She was loved tremendously and will be missed always.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM with Father Michal Sajnog officiating. Pallbearers will be Brian & Glen Russell.