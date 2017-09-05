Dorothy Ann “Dot” McCaslin, 100, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away September 1, 2017 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD surrounded by her loving family.

Dot, a first-generation American, was born March 11, 1917 in Cathay, ND to the late Jacob Ulrich and Dori Levi Ulrich, a Dakota Territory homesteader.

In 1935, Dot graduated as the Valedictorian of her class from Cathay High School in Cathay, ND. After high school, she lived in Wisconsin where both her daughters were born, then moved her family to Washington, D.C. in 1941 where she later began her career with the Department of the Army. On September 19, 1959 she married her beloved husband, Richard Mac McCaslin at Andrews Air Force Base Chapel. They were stationed throughout the country and even survived the 1964 Alaska earthquake together. In 1973, they both retired and moved to St. Mary’s County where Dot enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing, and playing bridge. Dot and Mac celebrated over 43 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in June 2003.

Dot is survived by her children, Pat Cole (Ed) of St. Mary’s City, MD and Carolyn Triebel of San Diego, CA; her grandchildren: William Cole, Hal Cole, Cindy Pototsky, Caren Carven, Patricia Cole, Gretchen Triebel, Jacob Triebel, and Adam Triebel; 13 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her grandson, Tobin Triebel, and her nine siblings.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Sunday, September 10 at 2:00pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 47477 Trinity Church Road, St. Mary’s City, MD. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.