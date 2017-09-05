Betty Lee Dolly Miller of Newburg, Maryland, died on August 31, 2017 at the Heritage Hall Nursing Center in King George, Virginia. She was 83 years old.

Born on July 2, 1934 in Mouth of Seneca, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Bertha Ellen Heavener Dolly and Fred Carles Dolly. Mrs. Miller was a homemaker and mom who loved cooking and baking. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans Foreign War Post 10081 and had attended Cobb Island Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Roosevelt Miller.

Survived by her son, Richard Miller (Britta Hertling) of Newburg, MD; daughter Brenda L. Crowl (Joseph Crowl) of Newburg, MD; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 6, 2017, from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646 where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 beginning at 11AM with the Reverend Dallas Cogle officiating.

Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.