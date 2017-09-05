Maria Luisa G.T. del Rosario, M.D., better known to her patients as Dr. Tan, 91, of Cockeysville, MD passed away on August 29, 2017.

Maria was born in the Philippines on August 25, 1926 to the late Pablo Tan-Gatue and the late Josepha Gan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David R. del Rosario, M.D.; brothers, Gregory G. Tan-Gatue, Pedro G. Tan-Gatue and Eliseo G. Tan-Gatue; and sisters, Victoria G. Tan-Gatue and Francisca G. Tan-Gatue.

Maria is survived by her brother, Leonardo G. Tan-Gatue; sisters, Anselma G. Gatue Lachica and Edeltrudis G. Tan-Gatue Baraoidan; sons, David A. T. del Rosario, Bernard T. del Rosario and Andrew T. del Rosario; daughter, “Joy” Maria Jocelissa T. del Rosario; and grandchildren, Maria, Julia, Danielle, Catie and Carder.

Maria was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She practiced medicine for 44 years, delivering generations of babies from 1970 to 1996 in Southern Maryland. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing Mahjong in her spare time.

Visitation will be held at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (201 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 9:30AM; Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.