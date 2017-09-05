Mary Kristine Terrell, “Kristy”, 62

Mary Kristine Terrell, “Kristy” passed on September 2, 2017 at the age of 62.

Born in Washington, DC the daughter of Clarisse Wallace Tucker Dixon and William Robert Dixon.

Kristy grew up in Prince George’s County and graduated from Surrattsville High School, Class of 1973. After graduating, she met and married Daryl Boyd Terrell who was in the US Navy. They lived in Plaquemine, LA before returning to Maryland and eventually settling in the Lusby area. Daryl predeceased Kristy in July of 2013. Her greatest gift in life was her son, Steven Andrew Terrell. He was the light and inspiration of her life. She also shared an especially close bond with her twin, Margaret “Kathy” Brown.

The last 12 years of her life were spent in rehabilitation trying to recover from devastating strokes which left her with severe disabilities. Throughout her ordeals, Kristy expressed her love for her family with a look, a smile or a squeeze. By seeing her work hard to overcome many challenges, she inspired others to try harder. Kristy was happy with the simple things in life, and had tremendous perseverance and strength as she fought battles with her health that would have crushed many a person.

Beloved mother of Steven Andrew Terrell of Buffalo, MN; dear stepmother of Shannyn Piersall and April Hazell; loving sister of Deborah Pawlik (Jim) of Alexandria, VA, Margaret Kathryn Brown (Dennis) of Yulee, FL and Linda Ann Dixon of Odenton, MD; special aunt of Robert Christopher, Jennifer, Carol Ann, Ryan, Robyn, Brandon, Jamie Elizabeth. In addition to her parents and her husband, Kristy was also predeceased by an infant son, William Alexander Terrell.