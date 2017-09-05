Patricia Ann (Patty) Humler, 46, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away suddenly on September 2, 2017. She was born May 12, 1971 to Paul Clifford and Patricia (Lenhart) Greenwald.

Patty was a devoted wife and mother, and created a happy home for her family. She was a dedicated volunteer at her children’s school, Beach Elementary. She had many friends and touched many lives. She loved animals and enjoyed going to Ocean City, traveling, and spending time with her family. Patty had a passion for crafting, painting, and baking. She was known for her keen sense of fashion, both in her personal style an in interior design. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Greenwald.

Surviving are her husband Paul E. Humler, Jr., children Seth, Mason and Julia Humler all of Chesapeake Beach, MD, father Paul Greenwald of The Villages, FL, and sisters Penny Rollinson of Crofton, MD and Paige Weber of Fl.