Death Investigation Underway at Take it Easy Campground in Callaway

September 5, 2017

On Tuesday, September 5, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a camper at the Take It Easy Campground, in Callaway

Upon arrival, deputies and medical personnel located an unconscious male victim in his twenties.

The victim was declared deceased by first responders.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Scene Technicians, and a Forensic Investigator responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.




