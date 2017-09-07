State Police Raid Drug House in Lexington Park After Overdose in Front Yard

On Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Midway Drive and North Essex Drive in Lexington Park to check the welfare of an individual.

Upon arrival, the initial responding Trooper located an unresponsive 30-year-old male lying outside of a residence on Midway Drive. The Trooper and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County recognized that the unresponsive male was likely suffering from an opiate overdose, and subsequently administered two doses of Naloxone.

Naloxone is commonly referred to as Narcan, and is a medication used to block the effects of heroin and other opiate drugs, especially during an overdose. The unresponsive male showed a positive reaction to the two doses of Naloxone which further corroborated to police that he was suffering from an overdose. The male was placed on his back during medical treatment at which time the Trooper observed a hypodermic syringe (needle) containing suspected heroin located under his person. The male was then transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for additional medical treatment and evaluation.

While still on the scene, Troopers located a witness who wished to provide information relating to the overdose incident. They stated that they observed the overdose victim coming and going from within a residence on Midway drive several times prior to him becoming unconscious and identified the occupant as of the house Patrick Daly, who Troopers could positively identify as Patrick Shawn Daly Jr., 27, of Lexington Park.

Leonardtown Barrack Troopers then responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where they contacted the overdose victim, who stated that he was in Patrick Daly’s residence located in the Patuxent Homes neighborhood of Lexington Park, when he ingested a $20.00 bag of brown powder substance that he believed to be heroin.

Maryland State Police, Criminal Enforcement Division (CED) investigators were later contacted by Leonardtown Barrack personnel in effort to conduct additional follow-up investigation. Sgt. Heath, assigned to CED, initiated follow-up investigation and was immediately familiar with Daly Jr and the residence on Midway Drive as Sgt. Heath and CED investigators had previously conducted an investigation involving both in 2016. During that investigation CED investigators executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence which yielded suspected heroin, prescription pills and marijuana, along with other items of value to the investigation.

While conducting follow-up investigation Sgt. Heath contacted a witness, who indicated that CDS violations were taking place on Midway Drive. Sgt. Heath then applied for a search and seizure warrant for 46442 Midway Drive which was approved.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at approximately 5:45 a.m., CED investigators, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police – STATE Team (SWAT Team) executed the search and seizure warrant. Daly Jr. was found on the couch in the living room inside of the residence. A handmade aluminum foil smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue located directly next to the couch on a living room end table. An additional search of the residence revealed a cardboard matchbook containing a white residue, suspected to be cocaine. This item was in an upstairs bedroom, identified as Daly Jr’s bedroom, on top a dresser. A field test of this item showed a positive reaction to the presence of cocaine. Located within the same dresser was a hypodermic syringe containing suspected heroin residue and a cut soda can used in the processing of CDS to include but not limited to heroin and cocaine. A further search of the residence revealed an additional hypodermic syringe containing suspected heroin residue and a handmade aluminum can smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. These items were located in the trash can within the single upstairs bathroom. An additional search of this bathroom revealed an aluminum can containing small amounts of suspected cocaine, used to process CDS before use. This item was located on top of the counter top next to the sink. This item was field tested and showed a positive reaction to the presence of cocaine. Additional drug related items were also located within the residence. All seized items were transported to the Leonardtown Barrack for processing and storage pending additional chemical analysis.

As a result, Patrick Shawn Daly Jr., was arrested and charged with multiple drug offences, Daly is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s County District Court for a preliminary hearing on October 13, 2017.

