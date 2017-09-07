Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center Holds Free Community Day to Celebrate Reopening

The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a free community day at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick Saturday, Sept. 23 to celebrate the center’s reopening today after being closed for annual maintenance. The community day will be held from noon-4 p.m.

All Calvert County residents are invited to participate in a number of free activities during the community day. Free water fitness classes, swim lesson evaluations, swim team evaluations and a Wibit obstacle course will be available for all ages.

The aquatic center’s hours will be Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-

9 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The county’s two other public pools, the Cove Point Park Pool and the King’s Landing Pool, closed for the summer season Sept. 4.