‘Beetle Bug’ Flies Into Lottery Winner’s Circle with $50,000 Prize

Car enthusiast wins with Power 5s scratch-off

A loyal Anne Arundel County scratch-off player who dubbed himself “Beetle Bug” is flying high after winning the $50,000 top prize on the Power 5s game.

Persistence paid off for the retiree, who achieved his goal of winning big on the $5 instant ticket game.

“When I first bought the Power 5s ticket, I won $5,000,” said the Annapolis resident. That gave “Beetle Bug,” who is a Volkswagen Beetle enthusiast, the incentive to keep buying the same scratch-off at different retailers. The 63-year-old crossed paths with Lottery luck at the Lothian Service Center in Anne Arundel County, where he purchased several Power 5sinstant tickets.

“I just had this gut feeling I was going to win again,” he said. “I went to my car and scratched the tickets right away. My second of four tickets revealed I had won the top prize of $50,000!”

“Beetle Bug” plans to share some of his winnings with his girlfriend and put the rest away for future use. Asked if he will continue to play Maryland Lottery games, the winner said, “Of course! I am coming back to claim the million dollar prize, I hope!”

His lucky Lottery retailer, located at 5891 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Lothian, is a winner, too. For selling the top-prize scratch-off in the game, Lothian Service Center earns a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

“Beetle Bug” has plenty of other prizes to pursue in the game. There are four more $50,000 top prizes along with eight $5,000 prizes and thousands of others ranging from $5 to $1,000.

