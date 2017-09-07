Hughesville Village Zoning Public Hearing Scheduled for Sept. 19

The Charles County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed new zoning for Hughesville Village on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).
This zoning change would promote a traditional, walkable pattern of development in the village, as envisioned by the Hughesville Village Revitalization Plan, adopted by the County Commissioners in 2007. The proposed Hughesville Village Zoning District consists of four Sub-Zones: Core, Gateway, Residential, and Employment. More information on the proposed zoning and proposed map can be found on the County website at www.charlescountymd.gov/pgm/planning/hughesville-village-revitalization-plan-and-implementation.
County Commissioner meetings are aired live on CCGTV, which broadcasts on Comcast channel 95 and Verizon channel 10. County Commissioner meeting agendas are available for public viewing at www.boarddocs.com/md/chrlsco/Board.nsf/Public.
Citizens wishing to make oral or written comments are encouraged to attend the public hearing. For more information, contact Amy Blessinger, Planner III at (301) 645-0650 or BlessingA@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Hughesville Village Revitalization Plan
Map 1 – Study Area
Map 2 – Streets
Map 3 – Census Geography
Map 4 – Existing Land Use 2002
Map 5 – Development Activities
Map 6 – Maryland Generalized Zoning for Charles County
Map 7 – Environmentally Sensitive Areas & Park & Recreation Facilities
Map 8 – Historic Sites
Map 9 – Zip Code Area
Map 10 – Water & Sewer Services
Map 11 – Future Land Use & Circulation Plan
Hughesville Village Zoning Project
Documents for September 19th County Commissioner Public Hearing
- Public Notice
- Document A: Hughesville Village Zoning Text Amendment #17-145 / Bill #2017-07
- Document B: Hughesville Village Zoning Map Amendment #17-55 / Bill #2017-08
- Document C: County Architectural and Site Design Guidelines and Standards – Minor Revisions
- Document D: Hughesville Village Historic Preservation Brochure – Draft Text
Documents for July 10th Planning Commission:
- Memo to Planning Commission
- Staff Report to Planning Commission
- Document A: Hughesville Village Zoning Text Amendment #17-145
- Document B: Hughesville Village Zoning Map Amendment #17-55
- Document C: County Architectural and Site Design Guidelines and Standards – Minor Revisions
- Document D: Hughesville Village Historic Preservation Brochure – Draft Text
Documents for April 10th Planning Commission:
- Public Notice
- Slideshow
- Memo to Planning Commission
- Document A: Hughesville Village Zoning Text Amendment #17-145
- Document B: Hughesville Village Zoning Map Amendment #17-55
- Document C: County Architectural and Site Design Guidelines and Standards – Minor Revisions
- Document D: Hughesville Village Historic Preservation Brochure – Draft Text
Other Documents:
- Draft Zoning Text, December 2016 (posted 12/16/2016)
- Draft Zoning Map, December 2016 (posted 12/16/2016)
- Introductory Letter (posted 12/16/2016)
- Frequently Asked Questions (posted 12/21/2016)
- 7/14/15 Public Meeting Slide Show Presentation
- Public Meeting Handout and Comment Sheet
- Public Notice for October 13, 2015 Meeting
- Hughesville Issue Paper October 6, 2015 (Posted 10/7/2015)
- Hughesville Public Meeting October 13, 2015
- Public Meeting Slide Show Presentation (Posted 10/14/15)
- Comment Form for Zoning Project (Posted 10/14/15)
- Excerpts from the Draft 2015 Comprehensive Plan: Villages (Posted 10/14/2015)