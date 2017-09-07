Hughesville Village Zoning Public Hearing Scheduled for Sept. 19

The Charles County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed new zoning for Hughesville Village on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata). The Charles County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed new zoning for Hughesville Village on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).

www.charlescountymd.gov/pgm/planning/hughesville-village-revitalization-plan-and-implementation This zoning change would promote a traditional, walkable pattern of development in the village, as envisioned by the Hughesville Village Revitalization Plan, adopted by the County Commissioners in 2007. The proposed Hughesville Village Zoning District consists of four Sub-Zones: Core, Gateway, Residential, and Employment. More information on the proposed zoning and proposed map can be found on the County website at

www.boarddocs.com/md/chrlsco/Board.nsf/Public County Commissioner meetings are aired live on CCGTV, which broadcasts on Comcast channel 95 and Verizon channel 10. County Commissioner meeting agendas are available for public viewing at

BlessingA@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens wishing to make oral or written comments are encouraged to attend the public hearing. For more information, contact Amy Blessinger, Planner III at (301) 645-0650 orCitizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.