McDonald’s Employee Accepts Drunk Customers Challenge to Fight, Both Arrested

On Sunday, August 27, 2017, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Trooper E. Krenik, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, observed a fight in progress between two males in the parking lot of McDonald’s, in, California.

The Trooper activated his emergency equipment on his vehicle, however the subjects continued to fight. After exiting his vehicle and approaching the subjects, the Trooper observed Damari J Bryan, 19, of Great Mills, on top of Job St Sauveur, 26 of Lexington Park, as they continued to fight. There were other employee’s and patrons watching the fight.

Bryan let go of St Sauveur and backed off with his hands up. St Sauveur took advantage of this and lunged at Bryan and spit on him before complying with the Troopers commands to stop fighting.

Both subjects were separated and detained. Bryan advised he was working inside of the McDonald’s when a co-worker asked for assistance dealing with a disorderly customer in the drive-thru. After a verbal altercation at the drive-thru, St Sauveur challenged Bryan to come outside to fight. Bryan came to the locked entrance door and opened it. St Sauveur was outside and the two began to fight in the parking lot. After a short time, the fight ended and Bryan attempted to go back inside but had to go around the building since the door was locked. St Sauveur re-initiated the fight before Bryan could get back inside.

Trooper Krenik made contact with St Sauveur who stated he was “drunk and having fun”, he said he challenged Bryan to come outside to fight. He went on to say he did not hear police sirens or verbal commands to stop fighting because he was drunk. St Sauveur seemed to think the entire incident was funny. The entire incident occurred in the presence of St Sauveur’s girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter.

Both St Sauveur and Bryan were placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where they were charged with assault, St Sauveur was also charged with disorderly conduct.

