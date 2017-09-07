Wednesdays Pet: Help our Local Pet Rescues as they Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Many local rescues have stepped in, to help with pets that were affected by Hurricane Harvey. These are animals that were already in shelters or foster care. The help from our rescues will allow displaced pets in the affected areas to have the best chance possible to remain local. Dozens of volunteers in our community have helped. Foster families are still needed for more pets that will be arriving soon and some supplies. Keep in mind these animals begin being vetted and put in foster homes almost immediately after they arrive. Here are some ways you can help.

Last Chance Animal Rescue located at 8500 Bensville Rd. 20603 Waldorf Maryland. They are in need of crates and fosters. Updates are posted on their Facebook page. They will soon have more dogs arriving from Texas.

www.facebook.com/lcarmd

Below are a few organizations that our local rescues have worked with during this devastating time and they are in need of help also. Monetary Donations are tax deductible and can be made at the links provided.

Humane Society of Louisiana

http://news.humanela.org/

Austin Pets Alive

https://www.austinpetsalive.org/hurricane-harvey-evacuations/

San Antonio Pets Alive

http://www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/

Tri-County Animal Shelter Southern Maryland is always in need of dog and cat food. At this time, they are also in need of crates. They are located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road Hughesville, Maryland 20637. Customer Service Hours are 10:00 am – 5:30 pm (Monday – Friday) and 8:00 am – 3:30 pm (Saturday)

Pets In Need in Southern Maryland is in need of monetary donations for vetting as pets arrive, this can include shots, spay, neuter, fecal test etc. Monetary donations can be made at PayPal: PetsInNeedInSouthernMaryland@yahoo.com or email at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com to contact someone directly. Once again this is a tax deductible donation.

Also this group is in need of wire or plastic crates, food, kong’s, kuranda or raised beds, leashes and collars. Donations of these items can be dropped off at the locations listed below.

https://www.facebook.com/calvertkettlecorn/

Calvert Kettle Corn located at 9110 Chesapeake Ave, North Beach Maryland 20714. Drop off times are 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm (Tuesday – Sunday)

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pet-Valu-Leonardtown/397551273633741

Pet Valu Leonardtown located at 4085 Merchants Ln, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650

For more information on Pets In Need of Southern Maryland please see their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/PetsInNeed2/

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown