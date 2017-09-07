Glen Burnie Man Arrested After 13-Year-Old Says He was Forced Into Home and Raped

On Monday, September 4, 2017 at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to an address on Somerset Drive in Glen Burnie for a sex offense.

Officers met with the thirteen-year-old male victim who alleged that while walking on Somerset Drive he was approached by a male who displayed a knife and forced him into the rear of a residence. Once inside the residence, the victim stated that the suspect pushed him onto a bed where he was sexually assaulted. The victim advised that he was then able to exit the residence and police were called.

Patrol officers located the suspect, Sobhy Fariz Narouz Abdelmalak, 49, of Glen Burnie, at his residence and he was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives from the Sex Offense Unit responded to the scene and completed search warrants in an effort to recover physical evidence.

The suspect was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault, 2nd degree sex offense, sodomy, and false imprisonment.

At this time, detectives continue to further their investigation and are asking if anyone has information to call 410-222-4732 or can remain anonymous by calling our tip line at 410-222-4700.

