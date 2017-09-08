Lexington Park Man Wanted for His Second Handgun Charge This Year

UPDATE 9/8/2017: An arrest warrant has been issued for Machiavelli Savoy, 19, of Lexington Park.

9/7/2017: On Tuesday, August 29, 2017, Deputy First Class R. Steinbach from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Peg Road, in Lexington Park.

During the traffic stop, the Deputy observed the Machiavelli Savoy, 19, of Lexington Park, seated in the rear seat, directly behind the front passenger. The deputy recognized Savoy from prior law enforcement encounters. A K9 scan of the vehicle was going to be conducted, and the passengers were directed to exit the vehicle. As savoy exited the vehicle, Cpl. Corcoran observed a small baggie containing suspected marijuana, on the passenger seat where Savoy was sitting. Due to the observation of marijuana in plain view, a probable cause search was conducted. Under the front passenger seat, directly in front of where Savoy was seated, a .38 Cal. semi-automatic loaded handgun was found.

Savoy would not admit the weapon was his, but did not deny possessing the firearm.

Savoy was arrested, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts of a handgun in a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Savoy was released a few hours after his arrest after posting a $5,000 bond pending further action by judicial authorities.

On Thursday, January 12, 2017, Savoy was charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, Two Counts of Possession of a Firearm/Minor, Alter Firearm ID Number, Two Counts of Handgun on Person, and Two Counts of Handgun in Vehicle.

