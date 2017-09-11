UPDATE: Names Released in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

UPDATE 9/11/2017 @ 11:00 a.m.: On Friday, September 8, 2017, at approximately 3:10 p..m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to MD Route 235 at Poplar Ridge Road, Lexington Park, for a report of a head on collision.

On scene investigation revealed a white GMC Terrain, operated by Sierra Yobani Hernandez,, 28, of Danville, VA, was traveling southbound on MD Route 235, north of Poplar Ridge Road when for an unknown reason the Terrain traveled head on into on-coming traffic. A second vehicle, a green Ford Ranger operated by Rhiannon Marie Griffin, 27, of California, MD, was traveling northbound on MD Route 235, south of Poplar Ridge Road. Based on statements made by witnesses, Griffin attempted to take evasive action to avoid being struck by the Terrain. Griffin attempted to pull to the shoulder of the road, but the Terrain continued onto the shoulder, striking the Ranger head on.

Griffin was pronounced deceased on scene and Hernandez was flown to Prince George’s Shock Trauma. At the time Hernandez was flown he was listed in stable condition.

The accident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper J. Mulhearn at 301-475-8955.

