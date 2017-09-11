UPDATE: Names Released in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

September 11, 2017

UPDATE 9/11/2017 @ 11:00 a.m.: On Friday, September 8, 2017, at approximately 3:10 p..m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to MD Route 235 at Poplar Ridge Road, Lexington Park, for a report of a head on collision.

On scene investigation revealed a white GMC Terrain, operated by Sierra Yobani Hernandez,, 28, of Danville, VA, was traveling southbound on MD Route 235, north of Poplar Ridge Road when for an unknown reason the Terrain traveled head on into on-coming traffic. A second vehicle, a green Ford Ranger operated by Rhiannon Marie Griffin, 27, of California, MD, was traveling northbound on MD Route 235, south of Poplar Ridge Road. Based on statements made by witnesses, Griffin attempted to take evasive action to avoid being struck by the Terrain. Griffin attempted to pull to the shoulder of the road, but the Terrain continued onto the shoulder, striking the Ranger head on.

Griffin was pronounced deceased on scene and Hernandez was flown to Prince George’s Shock Trauma. At the time Hernandez was flown he was listed in stable condition.

The accident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper J. Mulhearn at 301-475-8955.

9/8/2017: On Friday, September 8, 2017, at approximately 3:10 p..m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road, the area of Poplar Ridge Road, in Lexington Park.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a head on crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle rolled over multiple times and came to rest in a field, off the roadway, the driver of that vehicle was ejected, and emergency personnel pronounced them deceased at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was extricated by firefighters and flown to an area trauma center by a Maryland State Police helicopter.

No details of the identity of the drivers are being released a this time

Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.

Details will be provided as they become available.






16 Responses to UPDATE: Names Released in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

  1. poney boy on September 8, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    I WELL PRAY FOR THIS 22 YEAR OLD GIRL, AND FAMILY,WHO I KNOW WHO ARE HURTING,AND DONT UNDERSTAND,WHY THIS HAPPENED.I FEEL SO BAD FOR YOU LEFT BEHIND,MAY GOD BE WITH YOU,AND COMFORT YOU!!!!!!!,SHE WAS SO YOUNG,AND HAD HER HOLE LIFE A HEAD OF HER.IT IS SO HARD TO LOSE A CHILD,BE FOR OUR TIME,ITS NOT MEANT TO BE THIS WAY,TO THE FAMILY, I FELL YOUR PAIN,O HOW I DO,I AM SO,SO SORRY,FOR YOUR LOSE,I PRAY THAT GOD WELL WALK YOU THROUGH THIS,AND WELL GIVE YOU PEACE,TIME HEALS EVERYTHING,ITS A HARD LONG ROAD TO GO DOWN,GOD BLESS YOU AND MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.

    • Anonymous on September 9, 2017 at 11:21 pm

      Grammar much??

    • Anonymous on September 10, 2017 at 7:32 am

      Turn off Caps lock you moron

      • vanessa on September 11, 2017 at 12:41 pm

        why be so rude

    • Anonymous on September 10, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      You really need to check your spelling…dang…

    • ??? on September 11, 2017 at 11:31 am

      Who was the 22 year old girl???

    • Thesaurus on September 11, 2017 at 11:50 am

      Must have the wrong story. No 22 year old listed in this one.

  2. Anonymous on September 9, 2017 at 9:20 am

    So sad. Please put your full attention to driving.

  3. Candy on September 9, 2017 at 10:19 am

    What was the make and model of the vehicle that rolled over?

    • Anonymous on September 11, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      apparently it wasn’t the GMC

    • cheywolf on September 11, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      Ford Ranger, according to the article.

  4. Anonymous on September 10, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Now why is the make and model of the vehicle so important? Just pray for the deceased and their families genius.

    • care on September 11, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      maybe she thought it was some one she new jerk and both family’s need prayer cause don no one no what caused the other driver to go in to on coming traffic he could of had some kind of health problem or something.

    • cheywolf on September 11, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      Now was is your question so demeaning? Simple question, maybe they didn’t see it in the article, maybe they cannot believe that was a ford ranger and by the looks of it, it doesn’t. Maybe they were questioning did they name the correct vehicle, yet the only thing you can do is call someone out??? Where are your condolences to the family? Where are your prayers? Since you are asking Since you are telling Candy to “pray” yet you are not being very Christian like by being demeaning. Maybe if you just gave a simple answer to a very simple question, you would not have been call out on your cyber bullying. I hope that made you feel better to demean someone else, especially being a “Christian” and all….

  5. Anonymous on September 11, 2017 at 11:13 am

    So the at fault driver survived and the innocent driver did not.

  6. Anonymous on September 11, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Read the article. The woman that died was 27, not 22, and it was a Ford Ranger that is mangled and rolled over. Questions answered.

