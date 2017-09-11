UPDATE: Names Released in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

UPDATE 9/11/2017 @ 11:00 a.m.: On Friday, September 8, 2017, at approximately 3:10 p..m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to MD Route 235 at Poplar Ridge Road, Lexington Park, for a report of a head on collision.
On scene investigation revealed a white GMC Terrain, operated by Sierra Yobani Hernandez,, 28, of Danville, VA, was traveling southbound on MD Route 235, north of Poplar Ridge Road when for an unknown reason the Terrain traveled head on into on-coming traffic. A second vehicle, a green Ford Ranger operated by Rhiannon Marie Griffin, 27, of California, MD, was traveling northbound on MD Route 235, south of Poplar Ridge Road. Based on statements made by witnesses, Griffin attempted to take evasive action to avoid being struck by the Terrain. Griffin attempted to pull to the shoulder of the road, but the Terrain continued onto the shoulder, striking the Ranger head on.
Griffin was pronounced deceased on scene and Hernandez was flown to Prince George’s Shock Trauma. At the time Hernandez was flown he was listed in stable condition.
The accident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper J. Mulhearn at 301-475-8955.
9/8/2017: On Friday, September 8, 2017, at approximately 3:10 p..m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road, the area of Poplar Ridge Road, in Lexington Park.
Crews arrived on scene to discover a head on crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle rolled over multiple times and came to rest in a field, off the roadway, the driver of that vehicle was ejected, and emergency personnel pronounced them deceased at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle was extricated by firefighters and flown to an area trauma center by a Maryland State Police helicopter.
No details of the identity of the drivers are being released a this time
Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.
Details will be provided as they become available.
So sad. Please put your full attention to driving.
