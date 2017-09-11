UPDATE: Names Released in Fatal Hollywood Motor Vehicle Crash

UPDATE: On September 8, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol units were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision on St. John’s Road in the area of Daniel Farm Lane in Hollywood. Units arrived on scene to find a single vehicle with two occupants into a utility pole.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 GMC Envoy, operated by Michael Emerson, age 41, of Leonardtown, was traveling West on St. John’s Road towards Hollywood Road. A passenger, Carrie Emerson, age 39, of Leonardtown, was in the front passenger seat. The vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, and the operator attempted to regain control of the vehicle. The operator over-corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway again and strike a utility pole.

The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported by Trooper 6 to Prince George’s Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

At this time speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Deputy Smith at 301-475-4200 ext. *2328.

