UPDATE: Names Released in Fatal Hollywood Motor Vehicle Crash

UPDATE: On September 8, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol units were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision on St. John’s Road in the area of Daniel Farm Lane in Hollywood. Units arrived on scene to find a single vehicle with two occupants into a utility pole.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 GMC Envoy, operated by Michael Emerson, age 41, of Leonardtown, was traveling West on St. John’s Road towards Hollywood Road. A passenger, Carrie Emerson, age 39, of Leonardtown, was in the front passenger seat. The vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, and the operator attempted to regain control of the vehicle. The operator over-corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway again and strike a utility pole.
The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported by Trooper 6 to Prince George’s Shock Trauma Center for treatment.
At this time speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Deputy Smith at 301-475-4200 ext. *2328.
How…why does one suddenly leave the road under such favorable driving conditions? Please drive safely.
Prayers go out to the family of this person,it is one thing to show the accident scene but quite another to not to blur out the tag number of the vehicle until the person is identified to the public.
Wow, two stupid people in a row. First, they’re doing an investigation to determine why the driver left the road. It could of been a medical emergency. Let’s just pray for the family and wait until the police conclude with the investigation. Secondly, are you really that good that you can read the entire tag number. I didn’t think so. You may be able to see the numbers but not the letters. You need all the numbers and letters to get information. DUH
As far as I know you can’t find out who one is by the tags.