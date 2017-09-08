Mechanicsville Man Charged Sexually Abusing a Minor for 8 Years

On September 5, 2017, an adult female responded to the lobby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s to report a sexual offense involving a family member. Based on the victim’s statements, the investigation was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division for further action.

The investigation revealed, William Jeffery Digregorio, 48, of Mechanicsville, forced the victim to engage in vaginal intercourse with him.

The acts occurred at several locations in St. Mary’s County between 1998 and 2005 when the victim was between the ages of 8 and 15.

DiGregorio was located at his residence. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and was charged with the following criminal violations:

Sex Abuse of a Minor

Sex Offense Second Degree

Sex Offense Third Degree

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

