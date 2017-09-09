Rico Angelo Calhoun, of Waldorf, MD, departed this life on Sunday, September 3, 2017. He is survived by his loving wife , Meleatha Ann Calhoun; three devoted children, Dawayne Chavez Bryant, Cierra Monet’ Calhoun and Angelo Rico Calhoun, and a host of family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 9 am until time of celebration of life 11 am at Light House Baptist Church located at 3150 Middletown Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603.

Interment will take place at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Bladensburg, Maryland.