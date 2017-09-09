Robert “Bobby” Sylvester Huntington, 82, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 5, 2017 at his residence. Born on October 19, 1934 in Aquasco, MD, he was the son of the late Eva Mc Della Hill Huntington and John “Marshall” Huntington. Bobby was the loving husband of the late Shirley Ann Gragan Huntington whom he married in Chaptico, MD and who predeceased his wife on June 19, 2012. Bobby is survived by his children Glenn Dale Huntington (Karen) of Johns Island, SC, and 4 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Siblings; Maggie, Marie, Lottie, Mary Alice, Eleanor, Jim, Tucker and Lewis. He was preceded in death by his son; Robert Wayne Huntington and siblings; Kitty, Maude, Charlie, Jack, Bett, Agnes, Millie, Bobby, and Edna.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Bobby served in the United States Army, and he was a steamfitter for The Kirlin Group.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 8, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD.