Verlyn Flanagan passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. Family and friends will unite on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave, Camp Springs, MD. Interment is private. Everyone is invited to attend the repast immediately following funeral services at Outreach Christian Center, 6701 Clinton Manor Dr., Clinton, MD.

This entry was posted on September 9, 2017 at 1:13 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.