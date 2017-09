On Wednesday, September 6, 2017, Christopher Lamont Robertson, of Waldorf, MD suddenly passed away. Family and friends will unite on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, 2101 Shadyside Avenue, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment immediately following service at Heritage Memorial Cemetery.

