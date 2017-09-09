Gene Allen Hayes 75, of California, MD died September 1, 2017 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 16, 1942 in Washington D.C. to the late Francis Lee Roy Hayes and Lottie Viola Canter Hayes. He was the youngest of five children.

On July 28, 1962, Gene enlisted in the United States Army proudly served his country as a Sergeant before his Honorable Discharge in July 1965. While enlisted he earned his GED and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and Expert Rifle Medal. In January 1966, he married his lovely wife Renate from West Germany. Together they celebrated over 51 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed by Johnson Control as a superior electrician. He enjoyed the great outdoors, in which he grew many delicious tomatoes in the garden, planted beautiful flowers, cut and manicured his lawn and feed the wild birds.

In addition to his beloved wife, Renate, Gene is also survived by his children, Michele Hayes of California, MD and Robert Hayes of Lusby, MD and his oldest brother Marvin, many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his siblings: James Hayes, Emily “Mae” Robinson and George Hayes.

A Graveside Service will be Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746.