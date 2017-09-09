CDR. Donald Ernest Beck, USN, Retired, 81, of Lexington Park, MD passed away August 31, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 4, 1936, he grew up on a farm in Fremont, NE to the late Ernest and Daisy Beck.

Don graduated from Fremont High School. After high school he attended the University of Nebraska, where he participated in the Navy Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program. Upon graduation in 1957, he was commissioned as a Naval Officer and attended flight school, earning his wings as a Naval Aviator.

During his distinguished 26-year career, he graduated from Naval Test Pilot School (TPS), served on the staff at TPS, was a renowned helicopter pilot, served three tours of duty at sea, worked at NASA Headquarters, and spent his last eight years with the Aviation Board of Inspection and Survey at NAS Patuxent River, MD, retiring at the rank of Commander in 1983.

After retiring from the Navy, Don began an extremely successful 15-year career as a representative for USPA&IRA (now known as First Command Financial Planning), helping military families on their road to financial independence. He was known as “Mr. Consistency,” having set a company record by being a top producer for 12 straight years.

In 2004, he married his beloved wife, Barbara Holt from Virginia Beach, VA. Don loved his family and church, enjoyed competing in the Senior Olympics, was an avid hunter, loved collecting antiques and tending to his flower garden.

In addition to his beloved wife, Barbara, Don is also survived by his children: Nancy Van Houten of Louisville, KY, Carolyn Wetsch (Eric) of Louisville, KY, and Doug Beck (Becky) of Leonardtown, MD; 8 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dallas Schroeder, sister-in-law, Nola Beck; step-children: Jennifer Pace (Shane) of Seattle, WA, Greg Chapman (Jessica) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Steve Lucas of Portland, OR; 6 step-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Beck, and siblings, Betty Shannahan, Jean Schroeder, and Robert Beck.

Family will receive friends for Don’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service officiated by Reverend John Wunderlich at 2:00 p.m., at First Saints Community Church – St. Paul’s Campus, 25550 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.